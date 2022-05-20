Georgia man Ryan Duke acquitted of murder in death of teacher Tara Grinstead, despite 2017 confession



A Georgia jury didn’t convict Ryan Duke of the 2005 murder of a schoolteacher and wonder contestant in Greenstad.

Duke was acquitted of manslaughter, heinous murder, aggravated assault and theft, however was convicted of concealing death.

The Duke has admitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that he killed Grenstead in 2017, however through the trial, he mentioned he didn’t kill him, pointing the finger at his former finest buddy Bo Dukes.

In the course of the trial he was requested if he had killed Grenstead.

“I did not,” Duke replied.

5 years in the past, the Duke instructed the GBI that he had entered Grenstead’s residence to steal cash for medication and that he had been severely overwhelmed when he shocked her.

“I used to be stealing from her purse and she or he snatched me,” Duke mentioned in a video proven to a jury of GBI brokers. “She snuck at me and I hit her. It was reactive. I ran. I do not know what else to do.”

Duke instructed brokers he tried to name Greenstad’s residence from a payphone after he ran, and when he didn’t reply, he returned to the scene to search out him lifeless. He instructed investigators: “I am unable to lie. I am unable to stay with myself. I am very sick of it.”

However through the trial, Duke mentioned he awakened on the night time of Greenstad’s death in 2005 in the cellular residence the place Bo Dukes was staying.

The Duke testified: “He mentioned he killed Tara.” He mentioned the Duke then confirmed him Grenstead’s purse and pockets.

Duke was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2019 after a jury discovered him responsible of eradicating Duke’s physique from a Grenstead residence and burning it in a pecan backyard. Dukes denied the murder of Grenstead and was not charged with murder.

The Related Press contributed to this report.