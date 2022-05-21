Georgia pastor allegedly stabbed to death by man she was mentoring



A Georgia man has been charged with manslaughter after a Diclob County priest was stabbed to death.

Decalub County police stated officers discovered Marita Harrell, a 57-year-old native priest, who was stabbed to death Wednesday in her van.

Police consider Van and Harrell’s our bodies have been dumped on a sidewalk after he was killed, including that investigators have been ready to use cellphone information to see the place he was.

Pastor Christopher Griggs, 27, gave recommendation and counsel the evening Harrell was discovered useless, police stated.

Police say a SWAT group executed a search warrant at a house 5 miles from the place the priest was discovered useless, the place a stabbing was alleged and gathered proof.

Griggs informed police he would flip himself in, however didn’t present up. Following the search, he was arrested and despatched to the Decalub County Jail the place he was charged with homicide and arson.

Harrell reportedly served as senior pastor at Connections at Metropolitan UMC and was additionally a pastor at Rivertown United Methodist Church from 2016 to 2018.

The church posted a press release on Fb on Thursday evening, saying they have been heartbroken.

“Sadly, and in a very burdened coronary heart, I’ve an disagreeable job of spreading some heartbreaking information. I acquired an electronic mail from the district workplace informing us of the switch of Reverend Marita Harrell. No additional particulars got,” the assertion learn. “I do know her love for Rivertown and her love for Rivertown. We’re particularly requested to pray for her husband and daughters. Please maintain the entire household in your prayers. Could God’s comforting arm embrace her household, pals, and family members.”