Georgia police officer shot, manhunt underway



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Georgia police officer was shot dead Wednesday afternoon while responding to a call for an armed robbery.

Clayton County Police Department Sergeant. Julia Isaacs said the police officer was taken to a local hospital and Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the officer is expected to be alive.

Isaac has asked residents in the vicinity of the area to stay inside, as the suspect is still not in custody.