Georgia police searching for man allegedly caught beating dog on video



Georgia police are working to identify a man who was seen beating and kicking a dog in a home surveillance video last month.

The incident happened around 9:17 a.m. on April 13 in the 100 block of Lavender Road in Athens, Athens-Clark County police said Wednesday.

Investigators released stills from a security camera at a nearby home, which showed an unidentified man hitting, kicking and dragging the dog.

Terry Hossier, the homeowner whose surveillance system caught the incident, originally posted the video online to help identify the man, WSB-TV reported.

“He needs counseling. He doesn’t need any animals,” Hosier said at the station. “Like I said, if you can do it with animals, you can do it with anyone.”

Authorities have asked area residents to review their security cameras since the incident and share any information about humans or dogs with Athens-Clark County police.