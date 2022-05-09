Georgia police shoot man who opened fire on group of children at bus stop



An Atlanta police officer fired a shot at a group of children waiting to board a school bus Monday morning, police said.

Officers were responding to a domestic situation in the area around 7:20 a.m. with a suspect armed with both a knife and a handgun, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. told reporters.

Hampton said while driving around, officers spotted him pointing a gun at a group of children at a bus stop.

Police said the suspects fired at the children before officers could respond. An officer got out of the patrol car and shot the man. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and his condition is stable, Hampton said.

The search for missing students at the University of Minnesota near the Mississippi River continues

Police recovered two firearms and a knife from him while taking him into custody. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the person was not disclosed. Hampton said the matter would likely face additional charges in the original domestic situation to which patrol officers initially responded. He said a male member of the family was involved with the domestic situation.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation. No further details were released.