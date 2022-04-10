Georgia police track alleged kidnapper, rescue boy, 9, after suspect drove off with kid inside, video shows



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgia police have found a suspect who allegedly stole a car from an Atlanta-area parking lot while a 9-year-old boy was inside last week using an iPhone feature to find a phone, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Jericho Moore told police Monday he got out of his car for a short time and left it with the key inside while his son was waiting in the back.

As Moore got out of the car, an alleged carjacker quickly jumped in and took the boy away, the department wrote on Facebook.

The mother was able to locate her son using her iPhone’s detection feature, allowing authorities to track down the alleged hijacker while tracking where he was driving.

Utah police have arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a 1-year-old boy from the back of a Provo car.

The suspect tried to evade authorities, but Georgia State Police used a PIT (perfect immobilization technique) to stop the vehicle and arrested him without incident, police said.

The boy was able to crawl through the passenger window at the time of his arrest.

The Atlanta Police Department has posted videos of the boy’s chase, arrest and recovery.

The suspect, identified as Darius White, 38, has been charged with kidnapping, child abuse and theft through kidnapping.

The boy, who could not be identified because he was a minor, was taken to hospital as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

“We are pleased to announce that the baby and his mother have been reunited,” the department said. “We are again reminding the community to lock their cars and remove all valuables, including their children, when they get out of their vehicles.”