Georgia police have charged a man with murder in the death of his brother, a rapper.

Arthur “Archie” Eversol was found shot dead at a gas station in Decatur, Georgia on March 25, and his brother, Alexander Krauss, was found shot, according to Fox 5.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a house in the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle, the report said.

Eversol died of his injuries on 3 April and Krauss was charged with murder.

He was initially charged with aggravated assault.

Eversol was known for its hit single “We Ready”, which was released in 2002 with Bubba Sparks.

In a 2018 interview with Fox 5, Eversole said that Atlanta was a major part of his life.

“Atlanta is the heart of all the music I make,” Eversol said. “And we are a city of high power.”

The song will eventually become a music for the Atlanta United Soccer Club, the report said.

“A key feature of the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continues to be one of the most enthusiastic supporters of our club,” said Atlanta United. “Along with his well-rounded musical career, his voice as a ‘We Ready’ bell through the speaker for the kick-off at the Atlanta United match will live on in the minds of our fans for a long time. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”