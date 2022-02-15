Georgia Republican slams Coke, NBA over cooperation with China: ‘Don’t give them a free pass’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Representative Buddy Carter, R-Ga. In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday discussed its participation in the Chinese market, its personal calls with Coca-Cola and the trend of US companies collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Carter, along with 24 other members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, signed a letter to the Coca-Cola Company in January condemning the cooperation with the CCP. Carter took a special interest in the soda collection, as Coca-Cola was headquartered in Georgia and had previously made public political statements against the voting bill in his state.

“Coca-Cola contacted me because… it’s a Georgian company, and I’m the only Georgian on that committee. So, we set a call, and we made a call with them. And it was a very open discussion. Carter told Gadget Clock Digital. My question to them is, ‘Why is the life of blacks important here in America, but not the life of Muslim Uyghurs in China? How can you not reconcile your involvement with these kinds of problems? ‘”

Beijing Olympics: Coca-Cola calms down over Uyghur genocide after criticism of Georgia election law

Coca-Cola’s participation as one of the top sponsors of the Beijing Olympics has been regularly questioned by critics as China continues to genocide Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. Criticism has grown because of the company’s continued commentary on US political issues.

While China has remained silent on human rights abuses, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincy has publicly criticized Georgia’s electoral security law. “This law is wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to support it both personally and now more clearly in public,” the executive said earlier. In addition, Quincey issued a strong statement on behalf of the company, expressing “disappointment” at the failure of the bill.

Carter says their domestic activism does not screen them in the context of a larger market.

“They’ve put themselves in the Black Lives Matter. They’ve included themselves in Georgia’s Electoral Integrity Act. And they’ve made such a big deal about both of them being wrong – and they have a right to do so,” Carter said. “But if you’re going to do it, I think it would be hypocritical to be the main sponsor of the Olympics in a country where you know it’s going on, and you’ll turn a blind eye to it.”

“They were a bit as defensive as you might expect,” Carter continued.

The congressman said Soda Titan outlined their supply chain and assured Carter that there was no use of forced labor in the production of Coca-Cola in China.

“And you know, I believe them. But come on. You know it’s going on in this country. The bottom line is revenue,” Carter said. “You can slice it, dice it the way you want, but at the end of the day it comes down to the bottom line.”

Carter acknowledged that the companies were not alone in their responsibility to boycott Chinese events – just as the congressman had said, the Olympic Committee itself was to blame.

“Again, these organizations, they would argue that these Olympics would have continued with or without our support. I would like to speak differently,” Carter said. “If these companies had boycotted sponsoring the Olympics in Beijing, they would have attracted the attention of the Chinese Communist Party. And they would have especially attracted the attention of the Olympic Committee. Let’s make sure we don’t give them free passes here.” All of this could have been avoided if they had moved. “

Carter questioned the effectiveness of the diplomatic boycott announced by President Biden’s administration. He pointed to China’s growing influence on American culture, especially in sports.

CCP Mouthpiece attacks Holocaust museum to condemn Chinese Uighur genocide

“I was completely excluded by the NBA. They always turn a blind eye to what they are doing in China. Yet there is a league that again supports the Black Lives Matter – and that’s fine – but they want to be blind to what is happening in China.” Look at China. Because China is a big step forward for them – China is a big part of their world market. “

Carter went on to praise the US Women’s Tennis Association, which had publicly condemned the treatment of Chinese tennis players. The association refused to attend any events in China after the country’s star player, Peng Shuai, fell silent following allegations of sexual harassment from a Chinese official.

“I would certainly reject it if I did not commend the Women’s Tennis Association for not taking a stand against any tournament in China, because of what happened to the star tennis player who complained of sexual harassment against Chinese officials,” Carter said. “And I applaud them for that. I hope we have the backbone of more sports authorities.”

China Chen Weihua, head of the Daily European Union’s bureau, a prominent spokesman for the Chinese Communist Party, expressed outrage at the Holocaust Memorial Museum after comparing the ongoing genocide of Uighur Muslims in China’s Jizian region to Nazi persecution of Jews.

“A. [Olympics] You will see a well-known tradition – the torch relay – used by the Nazis to promote the 1936 Olympics, “the museum wrote on Tuesday about the games.” Today, we are witnessing how the Olympics can still be used to confuse. Atrocities, such as oppression [Uyghurs]”

“Shame on the Holocaust Museum. Are you saying the Jews had nothing but Nazi Holocaust vocational training?” Weihua responded to the museum on social media. “More than 30,000 Jews sought refuge in Shanghai during the war, and is this your appreciation to the Chinese people now?”