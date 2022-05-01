Georgia school administrator sentenced to 2 years in prison for role in drug ring



A Georgia assistant principal has been sentenced to federal prison for involvement in drug trafficking in another state.

Melody Chitham was sentenced to two years in federal prison and then released on three-year probation after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone illegally and to distribute drugs illegally.

He was an assistant principal at Brock Elementary School in the Savannah-Chatham Public School System. Her role in the drug ring, however, began during her time in Montgomery, Alabama.

The White House has announced 275 million for law enforcement to combat the opioid epidemic

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama said Chatham was one of 11 defendants working to obtain prescription drugs illegally through a doctor in Alabama.

Drug prescriptions are often facilitated by third parties, with defendants never visiting a physician’s office.

Defendants will then fill out a prescription at a pharmacy in the Montgomery area and give Oxycodone tablets to the scheme’s organizers.

“It’s annoying how many people are willing to risk the welfare of the community just to make a few extra dollars,” Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart wrote in a news release. “The drugs distributed through the work of this conspiracy were powerful opioids, capable of destroying lives and families.”

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said in a statement to WSB-TV that there was no indication that Chitham was involved in any illegal drug-related activity while in the school setting.

“This person is no longer employed with the school district,” the statement said.

Melody Chatham was employed in the Savannah-Chatham County public school system at the time, there was no staff violation, and there is no information in our school setting to support any of the allegations against her. “

“The district staff maintains high standards and we hope that further action may be taken by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission,” the statement continued. “We are deeply saddened by this behavior and do not condone any action that puts students or staff in our district at risk.”