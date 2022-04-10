Georgia shooting range robbery leaves 3 family members dead; 40 weapons stolen, police say



Police are searching for at least one armed suspect in the murder of a Georgia gun owner and his wife and grandson, authorities said Saturday.

The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery happened Friday evening. Officers arrived at the scene around 8pm and found the bodies of the owner of the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range, along with his wife and grandson.

According to WSB-TV, Grantville police identified the dead as the owner of the gun range, Thomas Hawke, 75; His wife, Evelyn, 75; And their grandson, Luke, 17.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks operated lock stocks and barrels for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring vacation, helping his grandparents at the store.

NYC High School Shooting: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder

“It’s a shock to everyone in the community,” Whitlock told the Associated Press. “We’re trying our best to get it out.”

Whitlock said investigators believe the robberies and shootings occurred around 5:30 a.m. Friday, when the range normally closes. He said Hawke’s son Richard came through the business and was the man who found the victims.

No suspects were arrested early Saturday, and no arrests have been made, he said. Investigators say about 40 guns and range surveillance cameras were also stolen.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating, but all investigations have been reported to Grantville Police when contacted Saturday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called because of the quantity of weapons. Whitlock said he was grateful for the assistance of other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

“We’re a small town, 12 officers. I’ve been here for eight years and never had to investigate anything like that. It was difficult for us. The crime rate is really very low,” he said.

According to the ATF Atlanta Office’s Twitter feed, a পুরস্কার 15,000 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers or murderers in this case.

“The ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killers to justice,” said Benjamin P., special agent in charge of the ATF Atlanta Field Division. Gibbons said in a statement: “The brutality of these senseless killings and the fact that these killers have acquired extra firearms is our highest priority.”

A message left at the ATF office in Atlanta was not immediately returned.

Police are asking any eyewitness to come forward. Whitlock said they have no video evidence to work with right now.

Grantville police said in a statement on their Facebook page that “anyone driving through the shooting range between 530 pm and 630 pm who may have seen a vehicle other than a white Ford dual truck and a black Ford expedition has been asked to contact the police department.” Grantville police said in their Facebook statement. .

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

Coweta County Sheriff Lane Wood said in a statement on Facebook that the entire community is forever devastated by the “senseless and tragic” killing of members of the Hawk family.

“I sincerely pray that God will use our law enforcement community and the Coweta community,” he said, “to bring speedy justice.”