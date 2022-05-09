Georgia shoppers sent scrambling amid gunfire in Atlanta-area Target



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Georgian man was shot in the arm in the Atlanta Target suburb on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man was shot and he was hoping to survive, adding that the incident was probably “domestic related”. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the suspect was immediately arrested.

“We believe this is going to be internally-related,” said Angela Carter, a spokeswoman for Guinness County Police. “There are no outstanding suspects at this time and everyone is safe at this time.”

Georgia man arrested for trespassing, fails to reveal left-handed child in car, now faces murder charge

At the time of the shooting, one of the target buyers, Tara Spear, said he had “heard” the sound of gunfire.

“I did some sort of processing and then took my son out of the cart and hid,” Spear said. “Just ran.”

Atlanta ‘pedal pub’ driver charged with DUI after crash, 15 injured

He added that everyone in the store has helped others take refuge.

You see, people are trying their best to be like Go, Go. “There is a lot of humanity out there to protect humanity.”

The store reopened on Sunday morning.