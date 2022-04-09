Georgia teen accidentally shoots himself at Chick-fil-A



Police say a Georgia teenager accidentally shot himself in a parking lot in Chic-Phil on Friday afternoon.

Decalub County police say a 15-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the parking lot at Chick-Phil in Stonecrest, according to Fox 5.

The teenager was carrying a firearm at the time of the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital, the report said.

A huge police presence could be seen in the area where the incident took place, the report said.