Georgia woman wanted after shooting teen in face during road rage incident, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a Georgian woman after she was shot in the face by a teenager during a road rage incident on Sunday afternoon.
Douglasville police said the unidentified suspect was driving a black sedan that was heading east at I-20 around 4:40 p.m. He is thought to be from the Carrollton area.
The woman left Chapel Hill Road after pulling a gun and shooting a 17-year-old in the face, FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing police.
The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the station said.
Douglasville police are offering a 5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Authorities asked Detective Shawn Williams to call 8-293-1748 for more information.
Douglasville is located about 23 miles west of Atlanta.
