World

Georgia woman wanted after shooting teen in face during road rage incident, police say

20 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Georgia woman wanted after shooting teen in face during road rage incident, police say
Written by admin
Georgia woman wanted after shooting teen in face during road rage incident, police say

Georgia woman wanted after shooting teen in face during road rage incident, police say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Authorities say they are looking for a Georgian woman after she was shot in the face by a teenager during a road rage incident on Sunday afternoon.

Douglasville police said the unidentified suspect was driving a black sedan that was heading east at I-20 around 4:40 p.m. He is thought to be from the Carrollton area.

California couple accused of killing 6-year-old boy in road rage go to trial

The woman left Chapel Hill Road after pulling a gun and shooting a 17-year-old in the face, FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing police.

Douglasville police said the unidentified woman is believed to be from the Carlton area.

Douglasville police said the unidentified woman is believed to be from the Carlton area.
(Douglasville Police Department)

The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the station said.

Douglasville police are offering a 5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities asked Detective Shawn Williams to call 8-293-1748 for more information.

Douglasville is located about 23 miles west of Atlanta.

#Georgia #woman #wanted #shooting #teen #face #road #rage #incident #police

READ Also  Terrorism Charge Filed in Lakewood Carjacking Case – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment