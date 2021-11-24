Georgia’s University System Will Not Rename Buildings With Ties to Slavery

“I feel sorry for the students who had to go to those buildings because it was a systematic refusal by the board,” he said. Green said.

Board members could not be reached for comment or responded to requests for an interview.

An advisory committee convened in June 2020 and comprising several academics reviewed the names of 838 buildings and 40 colleges. In his findings, published in the 181-page report, he explained why he recommended changing 75 names, saying they did not reflect the “published standards” of the university system.

Henry W. Grady was an Atlanta journalist who became the editor of a local paper and was named to the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Under his leadership in the late 1800s, the paper consistently published racist stories, according to the report. He incited lynching, incited black voters, and used sheets of paper to spread white supremacy. Kathy Roberts Ford, a professor of journalism history at Amherst University in Massachusetts, said.

In June 2020, a group dedicated to changing the name of the school was formed. Group, called Rename Grady, Was replaced in 1961 by Charlene Hunter-Gault, a journalist who integrated the university.

“I can say that as a black woman, I think this sends a message that we are not welcomed in that college and we are not welcomed on campus that highlights and honors slavery and white supremacists and separatists,” Kimberly Davis, Georgia An alumnus of the university and organizer of Rename Grade said in an interview on Tuesday.