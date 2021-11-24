Georgia’s University System Will Not Rename Buildings With Ties to Slavery
Georgia’s public university system will not rename 75 buildings and colleges whose names have been recommended by the advisory committee because they include supporters of slavery and racial segregation.
Members of the Board of Regents voted unanimously Monday for Georgia’s public university system, saying in a statement that the Regents, recognizing the “importance of the issue and the variety of views on it,” decided to rename the buildings.
“The purpose of history is to teach,” the board said in a statement. “History can teach us important lessons – lessons that, if understood and applied, make Georgia and its people stronger.”
The board added, “Going forward, the board is committed to naming actions that reflect the strength and energy of Georgia’s diversity.”
The decision by the state’s university system follows similar debates over names engraved on statues, monuments and buildings and structures in institutions across the country, including Confederate leaders and colonial figures like Christopher Columbus who support slavery.
The controversy escalated last year after the assassination of George Floyd by a police officer and subsequent nationwide protests against racial justice. Some protesters tore down statues and monuments. On the college campus, administrators responded by setting up a task force and advisory group to investigate complaints.
Some of those reviews were completed this year. At the University of Alabama, a board said two buildings had been renamed, and an advisory group at the University of South Carolina recommended renaming 10 buildings.
In June, a board of trustees from Washington and Lee University met with Confederate General Robert E. Lee decided not to change his name after a month-long review of whether to remove the reference. And this month, the board of directors at the University of California, Hastings The College of Law decided to remove the name of its founder, Serranus Hastings, who carried out the Gold Rush-era massacre of Yuki men, women and children in California.
Dr. Professor of History at the University of Alabama. Hillary N. Georgia’s universities and colleges will now be “on par with the nation” because the board rejected the committee’s findings, Green said in an interview Tuesday. Who “completed a very thorough report and identified the most problematic and highly racist individuals.”
“I feel sorry for the students who had to go to those buildings because it was a systematic refusal by the board,” he said. Green said.
Board members could not be reached for comment or responded to requests for an interview.
An advisory committee convened in June 2020 and comprising several academics reviewed the names of 838 buildings and 40 colleges. In his findings, published in the 181-page report, he explained why he recommended changing 75 names, saying they did not reflect the “published standards” of the university system.
Henry W. Grady was an Atlanta journalist who became the editor of a local paper and was named to the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.
Under his leadership in the late 1800s, the paper consistently published racist stories, according to the report. He incited lynching, incited black voters, and used sheets of paper to spread white supremacy. Kathy Roberts Ford, a professor of journalism history at Amherst University in Massachusetts, said.
In June 2020, a group dedicated to changing the name of the school was formed. Group, called Rename Grady, Was replaced in 1961 by Charlene Hunter-Gault, a journalist who integrated the university.
“I can say that as a black woman, I think this sends a message that we are not welcomed in that college and we are not welcomed on campus that highlights and honors slavery and white supremacists and separatists,” Kimberly Davis, Georgia An alumnus of the university and organizer of Rename Grade said in an interview on Tuesday.
Henry W. Grady III – whose father-in-law Henry W. Grady, the editor-in-chief, said in an interview on Tuesday that he was “delighted to see a resolution” after the board’s decision.
He declined to comment on whether his family name should be changed to Georgia University School. But he said that when other organizations Henry W. “It was frustrating when Grady changed his name to something else.”
On Tuesday, he said he “believed in the process” laid down by the board.
“I’m glad it was decided,” Mr Grady said. “I’m glad the process is complete.”
Mr Grady said he would not describe his job as racist and would not be judged by today’s standards. “This time is different,” he said.
Of the buildings the committee recommended to be renamed, 31 were from the University of Georgia. The university referred questions to the board about the name change, and a spokesman for the board did not respond to a request for comment.
The committee recommended renaming John Brown Gordon, a Confederate leader, and “Dean Stafford Jr., a local businessman working to denigrate the African American people,” the committee wrote. The board voted against renaming Gordon State College in Barnesville and Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
A professor of civil rights history at the University of Georgia, Dr. Robert A. Pratt said in an interview Tuesday that he was not surprised by the board’s vote.
“I think the only thing that surprised me was the advisory committee, because I never really thought there would be any concrete change,” he said.
