Geo’s cheapest prepaid plan discontinued: Bomb blast on Geo users! Two cheapest plans of the company closed, now you have to clear your pockets for recharge – Reliance Jio closes Geophone Rs 39 and two cheapest plans of Rs 69

Highlights Geo discontinued these two prepaid plans

JioPhone shocks users

Now you have to pay more than before

New Delhi. Reliance Jio, the country’s leading network provider, is now launching two of the cheapest plans for its Jio phones. This means that Geo phone users will no longer be able to use Rs 39 and Rs 69 plans. The plans have also been removed from Geo’s official website and MyJio app. It is worth noting that both these schemes were introduced in May this year. Accordingly, now that these two plans have been discontinued, Geo’s Rs 75 plan is the cheapest plan.



Users who were using the Rs 69 plan will now have to purchase the cheapest Rs 75 plan available for Geo phones on Geo’s official website. Apart from this, prepaid plans of Rs 125, 155, 185 and 749 are also available on the official website of Reliance Jio.

BSNL shocks customers! With the closure of this cheap plan, users will now have to pay more than before

Geophone Rs 39 prepaid plan: In Geophone’s Rs 39 prepaid plan, users get 100 MB of high speed data per day. Overall, this plan offered 1400 MB of high speed data. A speed of 64 kbps was available on the Internet after the high speed data limit was reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. The validity of this plan was 14 days. Speaking of other benefits, Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud are available with this plan.

JioPhone Rs 69 prepaid plan: In Geophone’s Rs 69 prepaid plan, users get 0.5 GB of high speed data per day. Overall, this plan offered 7GB of high speed data. A speed of 64 kbps was available on the Internet after the high speed data limit was reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. The validity of this plan was 14 days. Speaking of other benefits, Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud are available with this plan.

Buy Realme Book Slim with up to 3 thousand discounts, stylish looks and features will blow your mind

Geophone’s Rs 75 prepaid plan: In JioPhone’s Rs 75 prepaid plan, users get 0.1GB + 200MB of high speed data per day. Overall, this plan offers 3GB of high speed data. The Internet runs at a speed of 64Kbps when the high speed data limit is reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. Apart from this, 50 SMS are available in this plan. Also, the validity of this plan is 28 days. Speaking of other benefits, with this plan, access to Jio apps is available, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Geophone Rs 125 prepaid plan: In Geophone’s Rs 125 prepaid plan, users get 0.5 GB of high speed data per day. Overall, this plan offers 14 GB of high speed data. The Internet runs at a speed of 64Kbps when the high speed data limit is reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. Apart from this, 300 SMS are available in this plan. Also, the validity of this plan is 28 days. Speaking of other benefits, with this plan, access to Jio apps is available, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

These smartwatches will reduce the risk of heart attack, you will want to buy immediately after seeing the features, know the price-details

JioPhone Rs 155 prepaid plan: In JioPhone’s Rs 155 prepaid plan, users get 1GB of high speed data per day. Overall, this plan has 28 GB of high speed data available. The Internet runs at a speed of 64Kbps when the high speed data limit is reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. In addition, the plan offers 100 SMS per day. Also, the validity of this plan is 28 days. Speaking of other benefits, with this plan, access to Jio apps is available, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Geophone Rs 185 prepaid plan: With JioPhone’s Rs 185 prepaid plan, users get 2GB of high speed data per day. Overall, this plan has 56 GB of high speed data available. The Internet runs at a speed of 64Kbps when the high speed data limit is reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. In addition, the plan offers 100 SMS per day. Also, the validity of this plan is 28 days. Speaking of other benefits, with this plan, access to Jio apps is available, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Samsung Galaxy A52 S5G First Impressions: A Powerful Combination of Stylish and Power-Packed, Learn Our First Experience

Geophone Rs 749 prepaid plan: JioPhone’s Rs 749 prepaid plan offers users a total of 24GB of high speed data. In total, this plan offers 2GB of high speed data every 28 days. The Internet runs at a speed of 64Kbps when the high speed data limit is reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calling. In addition, the plan offers 50 SMS every 28 days. Also, the validity of this plan is 336 days. Speaking of other benefits, with this plan, access to Jio apps is available, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.