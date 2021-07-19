GeoZilla 6.23.14 APK for Android – Download



GeoZilla is an app. It is a lifesaver app when it comes to tracking family’s location to make sure they are safe. It can always have them located on the map. To download the Join GeoZilla just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of GeoZilla:

GeoZilla is a mobile tracker via GPS, connecting all family members. In this way, we can know where they are at all times and obtain their location on the map in real-time. In addition, it maintains a history of the locations, allows us to share images and videos, and includes a group chat for safe conversations. Location services to enable real-time location sharing, SOS alerts, place alerts even when the app is closed or not in use. ​Notifications, to inform you of your family’s location changes. Motion and Fitness tracking for Driver reports. Check out another similar app as well as StubHub.

Stay safe on the road:

Use driver safety reporting to know if a family member is speeding or using their phone while driving. Crash Detection will fire an alert in the event of a roadside accident to notify your emergency contacts so you can get help faster. Link them as an emergency contact in GeoZilla GPS locator and tracker. It also automatically recognizes the activity we are doing walking, traveling by car, riding a bike and promotes a safe condition, detecting details such as speeding.

GeoZilla is an excellent app for connecting family members to each other. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about GeoZilla than you may visit the official website for more information.