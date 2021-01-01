Gerard Butler files lawsuit against Olympus hedgehog producers for Rs 74 crore

Scarlett Johnson had previously sued Disney for releasing ‘Black Widow’. The actress alleged that the contract for the release of the film has been broken, but now the famous actor Gerard Butler has filed a case against the makers of his film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’. Gerard claims that he should have received at least $ 10 million or about Rs 74.25 crore from the film’s box office earnings, which was not paid.

The film grossed 170 million

Released in 2013, Olympus Has Fallen is directed by Anthony Fukwa. The film grossed 170 170 million at the global box office. It was the first of three films in the franchise, followed by ‘London Has Fallen’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’. The next film in the franchise, Night Has Fallen, will also be released.

‘I was not paid a penny’

Gerard Butler has claimed in a court petition that New Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions never shared profits from the film. “The producers have made billions of rupees from this film, but they have not paid me a penny from the profits as per the agreement,” Gerard said in his petition.

Scarlett sued Disney

Earlier on Thursday, Scarlett Johnson had also filed a lawsuit against Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios. Scarlett alleges that the way the film and the OTT agreed to release the film did not materialize.

