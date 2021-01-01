Gerard Butler files lawsuit against Olympus hedgehog producers for Rs 74 crore
Released in 2013, Olympus Has Fallen is directed by Anthony Fukwa. The film grossed 170 170 million at the global box office. It was the first of three films in the franchise, followed by ‘London Has Fallen’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’. The next film in the franchise, Night Has Fallen, will also be released.
‘I was not paid a penny’
Gerard Butler has claimed in a court petition that New Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions never shared profits from the film. “The producers have made billions of rupees from this film, but they have not paid me a penny from the profits as per the agreement,” Gerard said in his petition.
Scarlett sued Disney
Earlier on Thursday, Scarlett Johnson had also filed a lawsuit against Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios. Scarlett alleges that the way the film and the OTT agreed to release the film did not materialize.
#Gerard #Butler #files #lawsuit #Olympus #hedgehog #producers #crore
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.