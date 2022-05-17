Gerardo Parra says he is retiring as player, becoming Nats assistant

Gerardo Parra says he is retiring as participant, becoming Nats assistant



NewYou’ll be able to hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Gerardo Para says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons within the main leagues and will probably be a particular assistant to Mike Rizo, normal supervisor of the Washington Nationals.

The 35-year-old outfielder wrote on Instagram on Monday, “It is time for me to maneuver on to tackle new skilled and private challenges.” “It is not a simple choice for any athlete to make, however I am pleased with what I’ve achieved in these 12 years within the large leagues.”

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Para stated his new function with the Nationals was “undoubtedly a dream come true to begin a brand new chapter.”

Para turned a fan favourite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Collection, making “Child Shark” his walkup music. The Nationals have launched a video tribute to Para, who signed a small league take care of the group earlier this season however didn’t seem in any video games.

He hit .237 hits, together with 90 homers and 532 RBIs for Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015), Colorado (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Washington (2019, 2021). Has spent 2020 with Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Central League.