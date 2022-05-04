Gerber announces 2022 baby model Isa Slish



Meet your 2022 Gerber baby: a bubbly babe who smiles despite being born with limb differences.

Gerber announced Wednesday its new Chief Growing Officer (CGO) is adorable 7-month Isa Slish, who was born in September 2021 without a femur or a fibula in her right leg — making her the first Gerber baby with a congenital limb difference.

The daughter of Meredith and John Slish of Oklahoma, the littlest Slish will take on the vital role of Gerber’s spokesbaby and will “advise” the team and serve as Chief Taste Tester to review new baby food products. The 7-month-old is also starting life with $25,000 in her diaper pockets as the winner of the 12th annual photo search.

Gerber said that the reason that Isa was chosen out of the 225,000 entries was due to her “undeniable smile and bubbly personality.”

Isa was born with rare disorders Congenital Femoral Deficiency and Fibular Hemimelia, her parents said, but her mom says she’s a “crazy happy baby” who loves “attention, cuddles and always seems to be laughing.”

“We knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives,” mom Meredith said in a statement. “We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg.”

The proud parents said that they hope Isa’s story raises awareness for limb differences will lead to greater inclusion for children like Isa.

“We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her,” Meredith added. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!”

The proud mama also said Isa being chosen is “really special” for the family, which includes Isa’s big sister Temperance, 4.

“One of the things that has been so special for us, is that she was chosen for her wonderful personality, her smile, her cheeks, her giggles, but also as a baby who represents diversity,” Slish told TODAY.

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” her mom added.

Along with a cash prize of $25,000, the Slish’s also will receive a wardrobe from Gerber Childs wear valued at $1,000 and a year’s supply of Gerber products. Geber has also announced that they will match the cash prize in a donation to March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

“With this year’s donation supporting March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, Gerber is furthering its long-standing partnership to give every family the best possible start,” March of Dimes president and CEO, Stacey D. Stewart, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to be part of this year’s Photo Search and join Gerber in congratulating Isa and her family!”

The original Gerber baby in the brand’s iconic logo was Ann Turner Cook, now 95, who became the face of Gerber products after a family friend submitted a charcoal portrait of her to a Gerber contest in 1928.

Gerber launched the first photo search in 2010 and past winners have included last year’s “miracle baby” Zane, the first adopted Gerber baby, and Lucas Warren, the first child with Down syndrome to win the contest.

Wednesday’s announcement shocked both of Isa’s parents, who were live on the “Today” show when the results came in.

“We are completely ecstatic. This was such a big surprise,” said Meredith.

“Whenever you enter your child in a contest like this, the expectation is that someone looks at her picture, so this is incredible and we are so happy.”