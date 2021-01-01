Gerd Mरller dies: Bayern Munich and Germany’s great footballer Gerd Mरller dies: German great footballer Gerd Mरller dies: 365 goals in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich and Germany’s star footballer Gerd Mरller died on Sunday. He was 75 years old. The Bayern Munich club announced his death on Sunday. Mलरller, who has scored 566 goals for the club, still holds the record for most goals in the Bundesliga with 365.

Mलरller was instrumental in helping Germany win the European Championship in 122. Two years later, in 1974, he led the team to the World Cup trophy by scoring the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands, playing 62 matches for Germany and scoring 68 goals.



Mलरller played 607 games for Bayern and was the league’s all-time leading goalscorer. He joined the club in 1964, after which the club won four league titles and four German Cups.

