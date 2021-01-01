Gerd Mरller dies: Bayern Munich and Germany’s great footballer Gerd Mरller dies: German great footballer Gerd Mरller dies: 365 goals in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich and Germany’s star footballer Gerd Mरller died on Sunday. He was 75 years old. The Bayern Munich club announced his death on Sunday. Mलरller, who has scored 566 goals for the club, still holds the record for most goals in the Bundesliga with 365.
Mलरller played 607 games for Bayern and was the league’s all-time leading goalscorer. He joined the club in 1964, after which the club won four league titles and four German Cups.
