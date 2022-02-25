German army ‘standing bare,’ limited in combat readiness, top chief says



Germany’s top military official has expressed skepticism about the German military’s war preparations, claiming that years of neglect have put it in question in the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war.

Army Inspector Lieutenant General Alphonse Mice described the army as “empty-handed” and said a post shared on his LinkedIn profile, Stripes.com, would limit its capabilities if asked to assist the NATO mission. Report

He added in the post, “In my 41st year in peace, I never thought I would have to experience another war.” “And the army that I have been allowed to lead is more or less empty.”

The international community has been on notice since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, and German Defense Minister Christine Lambretch has placed the country’s defense forces on national alert, Stripes.com reported.

But Mice Post claims that the military’s ability to assist in NATO missions will be limited: “The options we can offer policymakers to support the alliance are extremely limited.”

According to the report, after the Russian invasion of Crimea, Mies appealed to his government to do more to increase its war preparations in 2014, but his argument failed to influence policy changes.

“We all saw it coming and could not penetrate with our arguments to draw and implement the decisions to annex Crimea,” he wrote in the post.

Former Secretary of Defense Annegrett Kramp-Karenbauer, under Chancellor Angela Merkel, has similarly claimed that her country has failed to strengthen its military because of growing Russian tensions with its neighbors.

Cramp-Karenbauer tweeted on Thursday, “I am very sorry for our historic failure. After Georgia, Crimea and Donbass, we did not prepare anything that would really deter (Vladimir) Putin.”