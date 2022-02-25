German army ‘standing bare,’ limited in combat readiness, top chief says

World

16 seconds ago
Germany’s top military official has expressed skepticism about the German military’s war preparations, claiming that years of neglect have put it in question in the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war.

Army Inspector Lieutenant General Alphonse Mice described the army as “empty-handed” and said a post shared on his LinkedIn profile, Stripes.com, would limit its capabilities if asked to assist the NATO mission. Report

May 26, 2020, Saxony, Frankenberg: Army Inspector Lieutenant General Alphonse Mies (M) visits Panzer Grenadier Brigade 37. Image: Jan Woitas / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa (Jan Woitas / Get Alliance Images via Getty Images)

He added in the post, “In my 41st year in peace, I never thought I would have to experience another war.” “And the army that I have been allowed to lead is more or less empty.”

The international community has been on notice since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, and German Defense Minister Christine Lambretch has placed the country’s defense forces on national alert, Stripes.com reported.

But Mice Post claims that the military’s ability to assist in NATO missions will be limited: “The options we can offer policymakers to support the alliance are extremely limited.”

September 21, 2021, Saxony, Dresden: Army Inspector Alphonse Mice speaks during an interview at the Bilderberg Hotel on the sidelines of the Army General Conference.

(Image courtesy of Sebastian Kahnart / Getty Images)

According to the report, after the Russian invasion of Crimea, Mies appealed to his government to do more to increase its war preparations in 2014, but his argument failed to influence policy changes.

“We all saw it coming and could not penetrate with our arguments to draw and implement the decisions to annex Crimea,” he wrote in the post.

Former Secretary of Defense Annegrett Kramp-Karenbauer, under Chancellor Angela Merkel, has similarly claimed that her country has failed to strengthen its military because of growing Russian tensions with its neighbors.

IDAR-Oberstein, Germany - March 26: German Defense Minister Annegrett Kramp-Karenbauer speaks to the media in front of a Panjerhaubitz 2000 after visiting the Bundesweh training unit of the 345th Artillery Battalion in Germany on March 26, 2021. (Photo by Thomas Lohens / Getty Images)

Cramp-Karenbauer tweeted on Thursday, “I am very sorry for our historic failure. After Georgia, Crimea and Donbass, we did not prepare anything that would really deter (Vladimir) Putin.”


