German boxer Musa Yamak dead after suffering heart attack in the ring





Undefeated German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack, according to a Turkish official.

The 38-year-old fighter died after collapsing in the ring on Saturday whereas going through Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera at a struggle in Munich, Germany, in keeping with printed experiences.

“We misplaced our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who gained European and Asian championships, at a younger age after a heart attack,” mentioned Hasan Turan via Twitter.

Yamak, an undefeated fighter, took a heavy blow by Wandera in the second spherical of the struggle and tried to come back out to struggle in the third spherical, in keeping with printed experiences.

However, earlier than the spherical even began — Yamak dropped in the ring.

Medics rushed to the ring however couldn’t revive the light-heavyweight boxer, as onlookers watched in shock.

Yamak was taken to a neighborhood hospital and pronounced dead of a heart attack.

The German fighter was undefeated in 75 skilled fights. He had an 8-0 report that boasted eight knockouts.

The Turkish-born Yamak turned professional in 2017 however gained reputation after profitable the WBFed Worldwide title in 2021.