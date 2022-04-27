German climate activists shut off oil pipelines to protest North Sea drilling



Environmentalists shut down crude oil pipelines across Germany on Wednesday in protest of the country’s renewed interest in drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea.

The group, which calls itself the “last generation”, activates shut-off valves at emergency stations for pipelines in Berlin, Munich, Leipzig, Griffswald and Koblenz.

“We are in a climate emergency! The federal government is not only ignoring it, it is planning to provide more fuel. Now we want to drill for oil in the North Sea – this is madness that you have to stop, Mr. Habek,” said activist Edmund. Schulz made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, citing Minister of State for Climate Affairs Robert Habek.

Germany is not giving any new permission for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea under an alliance agreement between the country’s top parties, but some officials have suggested that it should reconsider in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, which has driven energy prices around. The world

“We have to question the outcome of the alliance agreement,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told Tagesspiegel last month. “Due to the evolution of global market prices, it looks more profitable.”

Germany buys more than half of its gas from Russia and imports about a third of its oil.

Habek cut Germany’s growth forecast for this year to 2.2% from 3.6% in January, and raised its inflation forecast to 6.1%.

Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom cut off gas in Poland and Bulgaria this week for refusing to pay their rubles, and threatened to do the same in other countries.

Reuters assisted in compiling this report.