German court issues warrant against 96-year-old Nazi woman, accused of involvement in the murder of 11412 people

The woman’s name is Irmgaard Furchner and she is currently 96 years old. She is accused of having a hand in the murder of 11412 people when she was 18 years old.

A German district court has issued an arrest warrant against a 96-year-old woman. Since then this matter has remained in the discussion. In fact, this woman’s role in the crimes committed during the Nazi war was suspected and she fled before the trial could begin.

The woman was accused of aiding and abetting the mass murder in a Nazi camp during World War II. There was a hearing on the same allegation on Thursday but the woman fled before the trial could begin.

The woman’s name is Irmgaard Furchner and she is currently 96 years old. She is accused of having a hand in the murder of 11,412 people when she was 18 years old. At this young age she worked as a typist in the Stutthof concentration camp from 1943 to 1945.

On the other hand, Itzeho District Court spokesman Friedrich Milhofer informed that the accused woman is absconding and she had left her house early in the morning in a taxi towards the metro station.

The spokesperson said that an arrest warrant has been issued against the woman. Explain that the charges against the woman cannot be read in the court unless the woman is present there. However, the location of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

The statement of a person named Der Spiegel also came out in this regard. He reported that the accused Furchner had written down the orders given to him by the camp commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe, who had been convicted in 1955 as an assistant to the murderer.

It is said that if this trial goes on, it will be remembered as the last trial for Nazi crimes in Germany. The woman was 18 years old at the time these allegations were made.

Let us tell you that about 65 thousand people, many of whom were Jews, were killed in the Stautthof death camp. Many prisoners died of malnutrition and disease. The camp was also equipped with gas chambers and other deadly equipment.