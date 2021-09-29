German election confuses Merkel’s conservatives

Some “change votes” went to him, but much of it was split between progressive Greens and pro-business Free Democrats, whose economic agendas could not be further different.

Overall, 45.4 percent of the vote went to parties on the left – the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party – and 45.9 to those on the right, including the CDU, the Free Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany Party.

But even if there may not be a dramatic turnaround on the left, the devastation that has wreaked havoc on Ms Merkel’s party is clear. With Ms Merkel leaving, millions of conservative voters are leaving. On Sunday, nearly 2 million voters shifted their support from Christian Democrats to Social Democrats, and more than 1 million turned in favor of each of the Free Democrats and the Greens.

It was a fragmented result that revealed a more fragmented society, one that increasingly rejects traditional political labeling. And it appears to spell a definite end to Germany’s long era of holding traditional “Vox”-parties, “people’s” parties.

In their heyday, both the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats regularly received over 40 percent of the vote. A working class organized into powerful labor unions voted for the Social Democrats, while a conservative church-going electorate voted for the Christian Democrats.

The Social Democrats lost that status some time ago. A decline in union membership and some sections of the traditional working class left the party, with its vote share nearly halving since the late 1990s. The crisis of social democracy has been a familiar topic in the past decade.