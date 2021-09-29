German election confuses Merkel’s conservatives
BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel stood two steps behind her party’s candidate, Armin Lachette, to succeed her, with a rocky face and clenched hands.
The first election results had just come out. The Conservative camp had fallen 9 percentage points, the Social Democrats were winning – and Mr Lachette was vowing to do “everything” to form the next government.
To watch the scene at the Conservative Party headquarters on Sunday night was to see the power melt away in real time.
Germany’s mighty Christian Democratic Union is never used to losing. Five of the eight post-war chancellors were conservative and are currently stepping down as the country’s most popular politician after 16 years.
But Sunday’s defeat, the worst since the party’s founding after World War II, has almost overnight exposed a conservative movement that is not only in crisis and increasingly open rebellion, but about its long-term existence. Worried.
“It has raised a question about our identity,” Norbert Rötgen, a senior member of the Christian Democratic Union, told public television ARD on Monday. “After all, the only major people’s party in Germany. And if this continues, we will no longer be that.”
Yet beyond the chauvinism of conservatives, what Germany’s messy vote says about the future of the country—and Europe—is still hard to be goddamn. It was an election full of contradictions – and perhaps one in which the Germans themselves were unsure of what they wanted.
The previous government included both centre-right and centre-left traditional parties, making it difficult to ascertain whether Sunday’s vote was actually a vote for change. Social Democrats chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz campaigned against Ms Merkel’s party – but she served as Ms Merkel’s finance minister and chancellor for the past four years and in many ways ran as an incumbent.
Some “change votes” went to him, but much of it was split between progressive Greens and pro-business Free Democrats, whose economic agendas could not be further different.
Overall, 45.4 percent of the vote went to parties on the left – the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party – and 45.9 to those on the right, including the CDU, the Free Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany Party.
But even if there may not be a dramatic turnaround on the left, the devastation that has wreaked havoc on Ms Merkel’s party is clear. With Ms Merkel leaving, millions of conservative voters are leaving. On Sunday, nearly 2 million voters shifted their support from Christian Democrats to Social Democrats, and more than 1 million turned in favor of each of the Free Democrats and the Greens.
It was a fragmented result that revealed a more fragmented society, one that increasingly rejects traditional political labeling. And it appears to spell a definite end to Germany’s long era of holding traditional “Vox”-parties, “people’s” parties.
In their heyday, both the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats regularly received over 40 percent of the vote. A working class organized into powerful labor unions voted for the Social Democrats, while a conservative church-going electorate voted for the Christian Democrats.
The Social Democrats lost that status some time ago. A decline in union membership and some sections of the traditional working class left the party, with its vote share nearly halving since the late 1990s. The crisis of social democracy has been a familiar topic in the past decade.
Ms Merkel’s conservatives long remained untouched by these tectonic changes. By the time she remained in office, her own popularity and appeal extended far beyond the traditional conservative electorate and caused many of the party’s troubles.
Ms. Merkel understood that in a rapidly changing world, where church membership is declining and values are evolving, she needed to appeal to voters outside the Christian Democrats’ traditional base to win elections.
Since taking office in 2005, he has gradually moved his party from the conservative right to the center of the political spectrum, co-ruled with the Social Democrats for at least three of his four terms. It worked, at least for a while.
Analysts say Ms Merkel kept the party together, but in the process she was stripped of its identity.
“The CDU has been hollowed out: it has no leadership and no program,” said Herfried Münler, a leading political scientist and author on German politics. “The essential ingredient is gone — and that’s Merkel.”
There are many reasons for the poor performance of conservatives. One was the fact that after 16 years of conservative-led government, there was a certain stagnation and a desire for a new leadership, especially among young voters.
Another was the deeply unpopular and poorly run campaign of Mr Lasquet, who risked his political future if he won chancellor, but continues to lose support even within his own party.
Since the election, a raging civil war within Germany’s conservative camp between those willing to cling to power at any cost and ready to give up and regroup in opposition was increasingly in focus.
While Mr Lachette is still insisting that he will negotiate with the Greens and Free Democrats to form a majority coalition, many in his own camp have given up.
On Tuesday one of his main internal rivals, Marcus Söder, Bavaria’s flamboyant and popular governor, who himself missed the nomination in April, went on to congratulate Mr Scholz on the election result.
“Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming chancellor right now,” Mr Soder told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday.
Bernd Althusmann, the regional conservative leader in the northern state of Lower Saxony, told public broadcaster ARD that voters want change. “We must now humbly and respectfully accept the wishes of the electorate,” he said.
The pressure on Mr Lachette to accept the race only increased when he failed to garner the support of voters in his constituency as well.
But some said Ms Merkel herself shared some of the blame for her party’s poor results. In all her years in power, she failed to successfully craft a successor. He tried once; But his attempt to replace Annegret Kramp-Karenbauer, now Defense Minister, proved deeply divisive and culminated in the resignation of Ms. Cramp-Karenbauer as party leader after barely a year.
Mr Lachette, who follows her at the top of the party, has also failed to bridge the divide within the party between those adopting social changes Ms Merkel has taken from parental leave policies and same-sex marriage to more than a million. was taken care of till the reception. Refugees in 2015 and 2016 – and nostalgic for the party’s old conservatism.
But the days of uniting the two camps under the umbrella of a single party may be over, say analysts.
“Conservatism no longer has concrete answers – or at least is not confident enough to get 40 percent of the electorate,” Munkler said.
This raises existential questions for the Christian Democrats.
In many neighboring European countries, including France and Italy, traditional centre-right parties have already become irrelevant, struggling to find a message that appeals to voters and is alienated from internal power struggles.
Most now expect Christian Democrats to end up outside the government.
“They may be in opposition for a while,” said political scientist Munkler, “and then the question is: will they survive this?”
Christopher F. Schuetz contributed reporting.
#German #election #confuses #Merkels #conservatives
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.