German election results herald Messier politics and weak leadership after Merkel

BERLIN — After 16 years of Angela Merkel as its chancellor, Germans scattered their votes across the political spectrum in Sunday’s election to replace her, a fractured return that was marked by a messy political era in Germany and a weakening German leadership in Europe. initiates.

Preliminary results gave the centre-left Social Democrats a small lead, but were so close that no one could yet say who would be the next chancellor nor what the next government would look like.

The only thing that seemed clear was that it would take weeks if not months to form a coalition, leaving Europe’s largest democracy in a sort of limbo at a crucial moment when the continent was still recovering from the pandemic and France. – Germany’s partner at the core of Europe – faces its divisive elections next spring.

Sunday’s election signaled the end of an era for Germany and Europe. For more than a decade, Ms. Merkel was not only the Chancellor of Germany but effectively the leader of Europe. He propelled his country and continent through successive crises and in the process helped Germany to become Europe’s leading power for the first time since the two world wars.