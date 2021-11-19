German Health Minister Won’t Rule Out New Lockdown

As Austria prepares for a national lockdown next week, health ministers in neighboring Germany suggested on Friday that such a solution remains an option for their large country, where cases of coronavirus are reaching record levels.

“We are in a position where nothing should be denied,” Minister Jens Span told a news conference in response to a reporter’s question about the lockdown for both non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

His remarks came a day after MPs voted to force unvaccinated people to go to work or use public transport to get daily test results. The vaccination rate among adults in the country is about 79%.