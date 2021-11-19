German Health Minister Won’t Rule Out New Lockdown
As Austria prepares for a national lockdown next week, health ministers in neighboring Germany suggested on Friday that such a solution remains an option for their large country, where cases of coronavirus are reaching record levels.
“We are in a position where nothing should be denied,” Minister Jens Span told a news conference in response to a reporter’s question about the lockdown for both non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.
His remarks came a day after MPs voted to force unvaccinated people to go to work or use public transport to get daily test results. The vaccination rate among adults in the country is about 79%.
Vice Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governor agreed Thursday night that those attending restaurants, bars and hair salons or attending events in states where there is a shortage of hospital beds need proof of vaccination or recovery from a coronavirus infection.
But some German states are going it alone.
On Friday, the governor of Bavaria, one of the worst places in the country, announced measures to cancel all Christmas markets and close bars, clubs and nightclubs until at least December 15. The Christmas festivities are underway at the state’s Christmas Market. The capital, Munich, was canceled earlier this week.
Theaters, cinemas, operas and spectator games will be allowed to remain open at 25 per cent capacity for those who have been vaccinated or cured of the virus and show negative test results. Restaurants will close at 10 p.m.
Districts with high infection rates will be completely closed, leaving only essential shops, day care and schools open.
State Governor Marcus Soder said, “We are facing a Corona drama. “The numbers are exploding in a very short period of time and the beds are full,” he said, referring to overcrowded hospitals. Some patients are being moved to a less crowded hospital in northern Germany.
Saxony’s governor announced new restrictions Friday. From Monday, bans will be imposed on certain events and large gatherings that ignore the vaccination status of attendees.
#German #Health #Minister #Wont #Rule #Lockdown
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.