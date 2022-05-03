German Killer Niels Hogel Sentenced to Life for Murdering Patients

There were many serial killers in the world, but Niels Hoegel of Germany did serial killing to make himself a hero. Niels, a nurse by profession, was sentenced to life imprisonment for 85 murders. The affair of making a hero meant that he gave such medicines to many patients, which worsened their condition. Then he used to give many injections to revive them, in which sometimes the lives of the patients were saved.

In such a situation, Niels would present himself like Rambo in front of doctors and family members of the patient. However, his such deadly moves on humans were mostly unsuccessful and hundreds of people got lost in the cheeks of Kaal. Due to such serial killings that lasted for many years, more than 100 people became his victims. In the end, serial killer Niels Hoegel was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing 85 people.

The then judge told the convict Niels that, “His crime is unimaginable. The mind of a common man cannot think of committing such a crime. The judge further said that seeing him, it seems as if he is an accountant of deaths. Niels Hoegel was accused of killing 100 patients between June 1999 and 2005. The people Niels targeted were patients of different ages.

Niels was exposed in 2005 when he was seen by another nurse at the hospital in Delmenhorst changing a patient’s syringe. But the surprising thing was that the hospital had fired him as a good employee. Then he killed more than 60 patients while working in another hospital. Initially, there were four murder cases against him, but later this figure went beyond a hundred.

At the time of these murders, Niels Hoegel worked at the Medical Center in the German province of Lower Saxony. Niels had carried out the murders of these people there and had also confessed to this in the court. Then in 2015, a court in Aldenburg sentenced Niels to life imprisonment without parole. Niels had apologized to the families of all the victims after the verdict in the case.