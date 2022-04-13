German lawmakers visiting Kyiv support EU ban on Russian oil imports: report



The European Union should end Russia’s dependence on oil, members of the German delegation said Tuesday after a visit to Ukraine, according to a report.

“This could be done in a few weeks because there are other suppliers,” said Anton Hofreter, a German lawmaker who visited Kyiv, according to Reuters.

He added that the European Union’s ban on Russian coal imports, which is set to take effect in August, is too slow.

Michael Roth, chairman of the German Foreign Affairs Committee, said the sanctions would send a strong message to Russia.

Germany is Europe’s largest economy and oil exports are Russia’s main source of income.

Roth tweeted Wednesday morning after a visit to Ukraine, “Russia is attacking Ukraine + our common values.” “The state of emergency is terrible. The sad situation is because we are wrestling with each other. But the only enemy: Putin’s Russia. We have to stand united against it. The division only helps Putin.”

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz says Germany could end its dependence on Russian oil by the end of the year and that the EU is drafting a proposal for sanctions, but nothing has been decided.

Germany has reduced its imports from Russia by 10% since the invasion in late February: 35% to 25% before the war.

U.S. President Biden announced sanctions on Russian oil last month, but Germany and other European countries are increasingly dependent on Russia, and polls show that the German people are reluctant to risk higher prices and supply shortages, according to Reuters.

In a recent German survey, only 30% of respondents said the country should immediately suspend Russian imports.