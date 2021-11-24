German Leaders Present Coalition Agreement
After weeks of negotiations, the three parties forming the next government on Wednesday presented a roadmap for their partnership, with the alliance agreement working in thrilling detail in Germany’s tradition of post-war, consensus-driven politics.
Germany has a long history of coalition politics. Since the end of World War II, only one party has won a clear majority – in 1957 under the leadership of Konrad Adenauer. Still, he decided to join a small party to form an alliance.
Coalition agreements, although not legally binding, serve as a way to ensure that all members are on the same page, especially when faced with a crisis or unforeseen event. It is a way of reducing tensions between partners and trying to ensure the stability and sustainability of their governing alliance.
The new government, led by Olaf Scholz, is an unusual arrangement that brings together three parties – the Social Democrats, the Environmental Greens and the Pro-Business Free Democrats. For the first time since 1950, the three partners had to put aside their differences and trade horses to form a government, which made the agreement more important.
Given how unusual this is, the current coalition agreement was drafted at a relatively fast pace, although it would have taken about 11 weeks for the government to be sworn in.
For Chancellor Angela Merkel’s last government, by contrast, the deal took almost 25 weeks because the first round of coalition talks failed and a second attempt – with new partners – was needed. The deal they finally reached was about 64,000 words, a record.
The new agreement will be presented by party leaders on Wednesday afternoon. It found common ground on key strategic issues, such as increasing partners’ investment in digital and climate infrastructure, refraining from raising taxes, or maintaining the country’s commitment to democracy and the European Union.
“Germany needs a stable and credible government that can meet the challenges facing its country,” the parties wrote in the outline of their agreement, which was made public earlier. “Our discussions show that we can succeed in this.”
The document submitted on Wednesday still needs to be approved by the leadership or members of each party. The process is expected to be completed by early December, after which Shri. Schulz and his new government may be sworn in.
In recent times, the system has allowed coalitions to stay together for a four-year legislative term. In the 1960s and early 1980s, however, many governments fell as the junior partner broke alliances with both the Conservatives and the Social Democrats.
Each time they were Free Democrats.
