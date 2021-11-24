German #Leaders #Present #Coalition #Agreement

After weeks of negotiations, the three parties forming the next government on Wednesday presented a roadmap for their partnership, with the alliance agreement working in thrilling detail in Germany’s tradition of post-war, consensus-driven politics.

Germany has a long history of coalition politics. Since the end of World War II, only one party has won a clear majority – in 1957 under the leadership of Konrad Adenauer. Still, he decided to join a small party to form an alliance.

Coalition agreements, although not legally binding, serve as a way to ensure that all members are on the same page, especially when faced with a crisis or unforeseen event. It is a way of reducing tensions between partners and trying to ensure the stability and sustainability of their governing alliance.

The new government, led by Olaf Scholz, is an unusual arrangement that brings together three parties – the Social Democrats, the Environmental Greens and the Pro-Business Free Democrats. For the first time since 1950, the three partners had to put aside their differences and trade horses to form a government, which made the agreement more important.