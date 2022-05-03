German opposition leader visits Kyiv, Scholz refuses to go



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Germany’s conservative opposition leader traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday for a meeting with Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Chancellor Olaf Schulz made it clear he would not visit Ukraine any time soon.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has been accused by Ukraine of collaborating with Russia during his tenure as foreign minister, has been in business with Schulz in recent weeks over his refusal to accept Kiev’s invitation.

Boris Johnson calls for unprecedented speeches by Ukrainian lawmakers

“It can’t work if a country that gives so much military aid, so much financial aid … then you say the president can’t come,” Schulz told public broadcaster ZDF late Monday night.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, Andrej Melnik, responded to Scholes’ refusal to visit on Tuesday, saying “not very much like a statesman”.

“It’s about the most brutal war of eradication since the Nazi invasion of Ukraine, not kindergarten,” he said.

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, head of the center-right Union Bloc of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, visited the town of Irpin on the outskirts of Kiev to see the devastation caused by the Russian military.

Speaking to reporters in the background of the shelling building, Marz expressed his “full appreciation” of the Ukrainian army for halting Russian advances in Irpin and promised to help rebuild the city.

The German daily Bild reported that Merge later had an hour-long meeting with Zelensky in his presidential office. Merge’s visit to Kiev comes just days before two German state elections, where his Christian Democratic Union hopes to retain power.

The White House says Biden “would like to go to Ukraine” but has no plans to travel.

The Union bloc joined Germany’s three ruling parties in a non-binding vote last week in support of the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. German media have reported that the government plans to approve more weapons for Ukraine soon, including large self-propelled Howitzers.

Critics, particularly far-left and right-wing, have argued against giving arms to Ukraine, saying Germany risked a conflict with Russia.

German authorities say they have recorded the arrival of about 400,000 refugees from Ukraine since the start of the war.