German parliament president arrives in Kyiv



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The President of the German Parliament, Barbel Bass, arrived in Kiev on Sunday to discuss with the Prime Minister the Russian aggression in Ukraine and to remember the victims of World War II, an official of the German Parliament said on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier given an emotional speech for Victory Day, when Europe recalled Germany’s formal surrender to allies in World War II, saying “evil has returned” to Ukraine, but it would not be able to avoid responsibility.

German opposition leader visits Kiev, refuses to attend school

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz is expected to take part in a G7 virtual discussion on the war in Ukraine later on Sunday, where Zelensky will be present.

Ahead of the G7 meeting, Enrico Brissa, head of the Bundestag’s protocol, posted a picture on Twitter of him arriving on a bus to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shamihal.

Germany has agreed to supply Kiev with heavy weapons, including self-propelled howitzers, in defiance of the country’s long-standing policy of not sending heavy weapons to war zones because of its Nazi past.

Germany backtracks on arms shipments to Ukraine, lawmakers approve heavy shipments of heavy weapons

Moscow has called for a “special military operation” since February 24 to disarm Ukraine and free it from “Nazi” and anti-Russian nationalism instigated by the West.

In Russia, May 9 is Victory Day, one of the country’s most important national events – commemorating the Soviet Union’s abandonment of Nazi Germany.