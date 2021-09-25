German protesters call for climate action as elections near

BERLIN – Hundreds of thousands of young people around the world returned to the streets on Friday in the first global climate protest since the coronavirus pandemic forced them into lockdown.

Protesters gathered in Bangladesh, Kenya, the Netherlands and several other countries. But nowhere was the call to action more urgent than in Germany, where an estimated several million people turned out in more than 400 cities, which pressured the winner of the national election on Sunday to put climate protection at the top of his agenda.

Greta Thunberg, an 18-year-old climate activist who launched a Friday for Future protest in Stockholm in 2018, skipping school as a way to shame the world for addressing climate change, guested at a protest in Berlin. appeared as.

“Yes, we should vote and you should vote, but remember voting will not be enough,” she told the crowd, urging them to stay motivated and keep the pressure on politicians.