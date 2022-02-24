Sports

German soccer club removes Russian firm Gazprom from jerseys

The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jersey of the German football team Schalke following Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

Schalke says the logo will be replaced by the letter “Schalke 04” instead of referring to “recent developments”.

A senior Gazprom executive has already resigned from Schalke’s supervisory board since early Thursday after being targeted by US sanctions.

Matthias Warnig is CEO of the newly built but ever-Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a multi-billion dollar project by Gazprom and European companies.

An advertisement for the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom was displayed on an advertising board during the first leg of the second leg of the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on Wednesday, February. 23, 2022.

An advertisement for the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom was displayed on an advertising board during the first leg of the second leg of the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on Wednesday, February. 23, 2022.
(AP Photo / Armando Franca)

Gelsenkirchen-based Shawl said Warnig had informed the board that he would resign immediately after two years as a representative of the main sponsor Gazprom.

The German newspaper Bild began covering the shawl’s jersey Gazprom logo with “Freedom for Ukraine” this week in protest of Russia’s deeper military intervention in Ukraine.

Gazprom has been providing sponsorship funds to Schalke since 2006 through an agreement announced on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Germany, which was relegated to the second category last year.

Gazprom’s branding has gained even greater profile in European football this week through Champions League sponsorship. Its logos have been flashed around the field during Round of 16 matches and have been featured on UEFA broadcasts.

