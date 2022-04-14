German suspected anti-government extremists arrested over blackout, kidnapping plan, authorities say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

German authorities have arrested four people accused of plotting to assassinate a well-known figure, including the country’s health minister, and to carry out a nationwide blackout.

The Koblenz prosecutor and the Rhineland-Palatinate state criminal police office said 20 properties across Germany were raided on Wednesday following an investigation that began last year.

The suspects were members of a chat group called “United Patriots” of the telegram messaging service.

Investigators say the suspects had links to the protest movement against the Kovid-related restrictions and the Reich civil movement, which disputed post-World War II German rule.

German lawmakers visit Kiev in support of EU sanctions on Russian oil imports: report

Authorities allege that the group’s goal was to destroy power supply facilities and create a nationwide blackout, creating a “civil war-like situation” and overthrowing the country’s democratic system.

Police seized about two dozen firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, ammunition, money and fake COVID-19 vaccines and test certificates.

Investigators also say they planned to kidnap a well-known public figure, such as Health Minister Carl Lauterbach. He said protests against the coronavirus ban have turned into more violent demands to overthrow the government.

“The whole thing shows that Corona’s protests have not only become more radical, but more so than Corona’s now – that there is an attempt to destabilize the state,” he told reporters. “It’s a small minority in our society, but very dangerous.”

German police have arrested four people in Yom Kippur after a synagogue threat

The suspects are accused of preparing a serious act of violence against all German citizens and violating arms laws.

Johannes Kunz, chief of the Rhineland-Palatinate state criminal police office, said: “We are dealing with a mixture of conspiracy theorists, opponents of vaccination, but also Reich citizens, whom we have not seen in this form so far.”

He said members of the group had repeatedly expressed their hatred of the German state, wishing that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not only invade Ukraine, but also Germany, according to the news agency DPA.

Prosecutor Jর্গrgen Brewer said the group’s weapons and money laundering had made it clear to investigators that they were dealing with “dangerous criminals”, not just “cranks”.

German Interior Minister Nancy Fesser said the investigation had identified “a serious terrorist threat” and that Lauterbach’s abduction plans and ideas to overthrow democracy had formed a “new threat”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.