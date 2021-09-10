German vaccine panel to recommend COVID jobs for pregnant women

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday that the independent body that advises the German government now recommends vaccination for pregnant women from the second trimester of pregnancy, and for lactating women with two doses of the mRNA vaccine. for.

The decision was made “after detailed consultation and evaluation of the available evidence”, RKI said.

The draft recommendation still has to be reviewed by the federal states and the experts involved, so it is not yet a final recommendation, although it is expected to be one in the coming weeks.

Up to this point, Germany’s Vaccine Commission has been reluctant to issue an outright recommendation for COVID vaccination for this group, citing insufficient evidence.

However, Stico has previously stated that cases where pregnant women have been vaccinated by accident – for example because they do not know they are expecting – “are not a cause for termination of pregnancy”.

Despite the lack of a general recommendation, some pregnant women in Germany have been given the vaccine after a personal consultation with their doctor – although this has often been a fateful scenario.

In a statement released on Friday, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) welcomed the news.

“Pregnant and lactating women now have a clear recommendation for vaccination,” he said. “After several months with many unanswered questions, it finally has a scientifically based certainty.”

With vaccination rates stalling across the country, she also urgently appealed to pregnant and lactating women to get their jobs.

“Ask your doctor. Get vaccinated,” he said. “You’ll protect yourself and your baby.”

‘Vaccination is safe’

Virologists and health experts also reacted positively to the development.

Writing on Twitter, Life Eric Sander, an eyeThe infectious diseases and respiratory medicine doctor at the Berlin Charité Hospital described the recommendation as “good news”, adding that there was good evidence of a “high level of safety” of vaccination.

“Despite this, vaccination coverage is very low,” he said. “We must do more.”

There is great news about the COVID19 vaccination.

Very good data from RKI and PHE, recommendation of STIKO for pregnant and lactating women, declaration for children <12 years.

Also, very large studies on the high *safety* of vaccination.

Still, vaccination rates are very low

we have to do more pic.twitter.com/RUOr7XkMvW — Leif Eric Sander (@Sander_Lab) September 10, 2021

Doctors have been able to vaccinate pregnant women against COVID in the past, but previously STIKO’s recommendation only covered pregnant women who were already at high risk of severe COVID, or infection due to their circumstances. The danger had increased.

dissatisfaction with the delay

In a survey conducted by The Local in June, some respondents complained that they were unable to decide for themselves whether they wanted to get their COVID shots during pregnancy due to a lack of general recommendation.

"As a pregnant woman, I don't have the right to make my own decisions and can't even register for vaccinations," said Julie Pardi, 38, from Hamburg. "To say that vaccination is available to all persons over the age of 12 is wrong as long as pregnant women are mostly excluded and rely on doctors who refuse us."

Anecdotally, other pregnant and lactating women have been able to receive the vaccination, but so far much has depended on the opinion of the individual doctor.

As an independent body, STIKO is tasked with making vaccination recommendations and looking into the benefits of various vaccines for both the individual and the entire population in Germany. To decide on an official recommendation, virologists evaluate international data and reputable scientific studies.

According to STIKO’s website, once recommended, it is considered a national medical standard.