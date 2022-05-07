Germany announces ban on Ukrainian flags during WWII Victory Day parade: ‘Slap in the face’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

German law enforcement officials have warned residents attending a Victory Day military parade in Berlin not to bring Ukrainian or Russian flags to commemorate the end of World War II, Berlin authorities said.

In a statement on Friday, Berlin authorities said they did not want their European neighbors’ disputes to affect their country’s politics on the 77th anniversary of the end of the war.

Internal Senator Iris Spranger echoed this sentiment, adding: “It is important to prevent provocation and growth,” the RND reported.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency says Russia’s war could end in September

“Russia’s current aggression in Ukraine must be remembered in the context of the war, as well as respect for the monuments and monuments,” Berlin police said. “The war should not be allowed to spread to conflict in Berlin outside of democratic negotiations.”

Ukrainian and Russian flags will also be banned from local monuments depicting Russia’s defeat to Nazi Germans.

“We will protect 15 monuments and the monuments at the memorial through extensive regulations designed to prevent any clashes at these sites,” said Police Chief Barbara Slovic, who also announced a ban on military music. “At the same time, we are taking action against supporting, endorsing or even praising Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, especially at rallies.”

The death toll in Ukraine has risen to 3,000, the United Nations has said

Ukraine’s ambassador, Andrei Melnik, expressed frustration with the sanctions, calling them “slaps in the face.”

“We are shocked that Berlin police banned the carrying of Ukrainian-related flags on May 8 and 9,” Melnik told RND. “This is a slap in the face to Ukraine and a slap in the face to the people of Ukraine,” the ambassador continued.

Melnik added: “Carrying the flag of the Ukrainian public in the federal capital is prohibited, just like the Russian flag, under which the worst war crimes are committed day and night against the Ukrainian civilian population and thousands of Ukrainians, women and children, killed in cold blood. It’s a scandal. It’s not just a lack of strategy, it’s a catastrophic political decision. “