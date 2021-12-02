Germany Announces Restrictions on Unvaccinated People

BERLIN – Coronavirus (epidemic) to break the fourth wave of epidemics (or epidemics) all over the country (or epidemics) epidemics (or epidemics) all over the country (or continents) Germany on Thursday announced tougher new restrictions to blunt the Omicron variant, excluding unvaccinated people.

The new rules, which barred a complete lockdown on unvaccinated people, complied with an agreement reached between Chancellor Angela Merkel, her successor Olaf Scholz and the state governor.

Under the new rules, those who want to go to bars and restaurants, or shop anywhere but in stores with basic needs – such as pharmacies or grocery stores – will have to submit proof of vaccination or recovery from a recent coronavirus infection. Some of those restrictions are already in place in some states; The agreement sets uniform standards across the country.