Germany Announces Restrictions on Unvaccinated People
BERLIN – Coronavirus (epidemic) to break the fourth wave of epidemics (or epidemics) all over the country (or epidemics) epidemics (or epidemics) all over the country (or continents) Germany on Thursday announced tougher new restrictions to blunt the Omicron variant, excluding unvaccinated people.
The new rules, which barred a complete lockdown on unvaccinated people, complied with an agreement reached between Chancellor Angela Merkel, her successor Olaf Scholz and the state governor.
Under the new rules, those who want to go to bars and restaurants, or shop anywhere but in stores with basic needs – such as pharmacies or grocery stores – will have to submit proof of vaccination or recovery from a recent coronavirus infection. Some of those restrictions are already in place in some states; The agreement sets uniform standards across the country.
With new rules, and Mr. Germany is on its way to Austria, where Schulz promised to implement a law mandating vaccination this week, which recently made it mandatory for all adults to be vaccinated by February. Both countries are arguing with strong anti-vaccination sentiments in their populations that have kept vaccination rates low compared to other Western European countries.
“You can see from the decisions that we understand the situation is very serious,” Ms Merkel told a news conference after a teleconference with the state governor.
The announcement came three days after two meetings between the federal and state governments, following criticism of the incoming government for not taking the Covid-19 crisis seriously enough. Although Ms Merkel is still the chancellor, Mr Scholes was active in the meeting and spoke at subsequent news conferences, underlining the new rules and the support of both incoming and outgoing administrations for the establishment of the Vaccine Task Force.
“I am glad that we are working shoulder to shoulder in this difficult situation, with partisan politics lagging behind and the health of the citizens being the focus of the general effort,” said Mr Scholes, who is expected to be sworn in. Next week
