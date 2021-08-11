Germany Arrests British Embassy Worker Suspected of Spying for Russia

BERLIN – An employee of the British Embassy in Germany has been arrested for slipping documents from his workplace to the Russian secret service, the German federal prosecutor said on Wednesday in the latest suspected espionage case involving Moscow agents.

The man, who is a 57-year-old British citizen identified only as David S. under German privacy laws, was arrested in Potsdam on Monday and his home and office searched, the prosecutor said in a press release. Authorities said they suspected he had been working as a spy since at least November and was suspected of handing over embassy documents to a member of the Russian intelligence agency in exchange for a sum. of undisclosed money.

The arrest is the latest in a series of detentions as German authorities act against Russian agents. The German domestic intelligence service is increasingly concerned that Moscow is stepping up its efforts to convince Western collaborators to obtain information on the country’s economic, political and strategic positions, as well as those of the European Union.

Much of the focus has been on the threat of cyber espionage after hackers linked to Russia were suspected of breaching the German government’s main data network and the country’s parliament. But German experts say Moscow is once again using old-fashioned human contact to gather intelligence.