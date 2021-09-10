Germany becomes the latest three UK phone operators to impose roaming charges after Brexit

In early 2021, the UK’s four largest phone operators – Three, EE, 02 and Vodafone – all said they had no plans to change their roaming policies because of Brexit.

But in a major twist, Three has announced that people traveling to EU countries will face a £2 daily roaming fee while traveling, which will come into effect from May 23, 2022.

With their Friday announcement, the three become the latest in a string of operators to pivot on the issue of roaming charges.

It follows the declarations EE And vodafone, who revealed they would end free EU roaming earlier this year. Each of the three operators has opted for a £2 daily fee instead of the cost for individual calls and messages.

Prices will rise ‘Sky’

While some Britons in Germany are choosing to continue with their UK phone contracts after moving abroad because of the EU’s previous free-of-charge roaming agreement, it is not only tourists who will be affected by the move.

Writing on Facebook, Tom White, who lives in Germany but still uses his Three UK number, lamented the fact that his contract was going to be “sky-high” in price.

He said he has already received emails and texts from Three stating that he has violated their fair use policy because he has been out of the UK for more than two months, and therefore has been facing roaming charges since 17 September. will be subject to

Since his contract was automatically renewed earlier this year, he is locked in paying these charges for another seven months.

“I have been out of the UK for over three years,” he wrote. “This is the first time I’ve heard mention of a time limit on fair use. The last time I checked my ‘fair use’ was a data cap of 20GB a month, which was the same as the EU exit last year. 12GB per month… there was no mention of a time limit!”

Apart from three, other operators have become strict on their ‘fair use’ policies for roaming. Some say the UK should not travel abroad for more than 62 days within a four-month period, while others, such as the O2, have introduced caps on data usage abroad.

However, for most people living in the UK, Three’s new roaming charges will only apply if they enter a new contract or upgrade from October 1, 2021.

Both the Republic of Ireland and the Isle of Man are exempt from the fee.

No restrictions on roaming charges after Brexit

In 2017, the European Union brought legislation to prohibit mobile operators from levying roaming charges on customers traveling between member states.

This effectively ended for UK customers after the UK left the European Union.

The ban on roaming charges was later excluded from the post-Brexit trade deal, although operators are expected to offer “transparent and fair rates” if they introduce new fees.

How the Brexit deal has changed the daily lives of British residents in Europe

A spokesperson for Three UK told The Guardian: “The new fee ensures that it is clear to customers what they will pay for when using their phone in another country, and that only roamers will pay for the service.” “It will also ensure that we can continue to invest in our UK network.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at a summit in 2019. Roaming charges were left out of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal. Photo: Kenzo Triboulard / AFP

According to Three, the daily £2 roaming fee will also be capped at £45 to avoid “bill shock” to customers upon returning home from an EU country.

But consumer rights advocates have condemned the move.

“It is really disappointing that Three is reintroducing roaming charges and new and upgrading customers will be burdened with additional charges abroad for using mobile data, calls and texts that they have already paid for. Sue Davis, head of consumer protection policy in What? , told The Guardian.

“The UK and EU should urgently strike a deal on roaming charges that can be used to try and prevent the refund of exorbitant charges to customers to prevent companies swooning over roaming benefits.”

So far, German phone companies have ruled out introducing post-Brexit roaming charges for people traveling to the UK – at least for the remainder of 2021.

