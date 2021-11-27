Germany #Finds #Suspected #Omicron #Variant #Case

According to the Bavarian state health ministry, a highly mutated new coronavirus type known as Omicron is present in Germany, confirming that two people infected with the new type returned from a trip to South Africa this week.

Two passengers, a married couple who boarded the flight on Tuesday, tested positive for the coronavirus, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetchek said in a public television interview on Friday. Hours later, his ministry confirmed that the couple had been infected in a new way.

In addition to those two, at least one person returning from South Africa was suspected of having an Omicron type infection in the central German state of Hesse.

The news created a new sense of concern at a time when Germany was already struggling to contain the brutal fourth wave of the epidemic that is creating thousands of new daily infections – more than any other stage of the country’s epidemic. Hospitals across the country were already struggling to cope with the growing number of Kovid patients.