Germany Finds Suspected Omicron Variant Case
According to the Bavarian state health ministry, a highly mutated new coronavirus type known as Omicron is present in Germany, confirming that two people infected with the new type returned from a trip to South Africa this week.
Two passengers, a married couple who boarded the flight on Tuesday, tested positive for the coronavirus, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetchek said in a public television interview on Friday. Hours later, his ministry confirmed that the couple had been infected in a new way.
In addition to those two, at least one person returning from South Africa was suspected of having an Omicron type infection in the central German state of Hesse.
The news created a new sense of concern at a time when Germany was already struggling to contain the brutal fourth wave of the epidemic that is creating thousands of new daily infections – more than any other stage of the country’s epidemic. Hospitals across the country were already struggling to cope with the growing number of Kovid patients.
“We need to break the delta waves together now to make room for some breathing,” said Oliver T. Kepler said the virologist in charge of sorting out new cases in Bavaria.
Germany was one of the many European countries with new types of suspected or confirmed cases. Belgium reported a case on Friday of a passenger returning from outside South Africa, and Italy on Saturday confirmed the case of a passenger from Mozambique. Health officials in the Czech Republic said on Saturday they were investigating a suspicious case of a man who had spent time in Namibia, Reuters reported.
Sandra Sisek, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at University Hospital Frankfurt, said the entire sequence of the suspected Omicron case in Hesse would be completed early next week.
The German government banned travel from South Africa on Friday. By midnight on Saturday, it would be designated as a high-risk “diverse territory”, meaning airlines would only be allowed to take German residents to Germany. People who come have to quarantine for 14 days, even if they have been vaccinated.
Elizabeth Povoledo Contributed to the report.
