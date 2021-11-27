Germany #Finds #Suspected #Omicron #Variant #Case

A highly mutated new coronavirus type known as Omicron is “very likely” to exist in Germany, the regional health ministry warned on Saturday.

While at least one person who recently returned from South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19 and has not yet completed the full sequence of the type of infection he has contracted, many of the mutations already identified are characteristic of Omicron, Kai Klose, and the Minister of Health. Hesse, from the western state, said on Twitter. This type was first found in South Africa.

The city of Frankfurt, in Hesse, is a financial hub with a busy airport where two Lufthansa flights from South Africa arrived on Friday.

“There is a strong suspicion that the man has been left alone at home,” said Mr Klose Tweeted. “The #Omicron variant is already in Germany with a very high probability.”