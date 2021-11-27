Germany Finds Suspected Omicron Variant Case
A highly mutated new coronavirus type known as Omicron is “very likely” to exist in Germany, the regional health ministry warned on Saturday.
While at least one person who recently returned from South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19 and has not yet completed the full sequence of the type of infection he has contracted, many of the mutations already identified are characteristic of Omicron, Kai Klose, and the Minister of Health. Hesse, from the western state, said on Twitter. This type was first found in South Africa.
The city of Frankfurt, in Hesse, is a financial hub with a busy airport where two Lufthansa flights from South Africa arrived on Friday.
“There is a strong suspicion that the man has been left alone at home,” said Mr Klose Tweeted. “The #Omicron variant is already in Germany with a very high probability.”
The news raises new concerns at a time when Germany is already struggling to contain the brutal fourth wave of epidemics that has created thousands of new daily infections – more than any other epidemic in the country. Hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with the growing number of Kovid patients.
Germany is now one of several European countries with new types of suspected or confirmed cases. Belgium reported a case on a return flight from outside South Africa on Friday, and health officials in the Czech Republic said on Saturday they were investigating a suspicious case of a man who had spent time in Namibia, Reuters reported.
Sandra Sisek, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at University Hospital Frankfurt, said the entire sequence of the suspected Omicron case in Hesse would be completed early next week.
The German government banned travel from South Africa on Friday. By midnight on Saturday, it would be designated as a high-risk “diverse territory”, meaning airlines would only be allowed to take German residents to Germany. People who come have to quarantine for 14 days, even if they have been vaccinated.
#Germany #Finds #Suspected #Omicron #Variant #Case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.