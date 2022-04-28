Germany flips on sending arms to Ukraine, lawmakers overwhelmingly approve heavy weaponry shipment



On Thursday, German lawmakers voted to send “heavy weapons and sophisticated equipment” to Ukraine, just a week after it claimed its weapons stockpile had been tapped.

The vote in the lower house of parliament indicates a complete reversal of position when it was first reported by the German media DW after 586 votes in favor, 100 against and seven abstentions.

Germany has been criticized for sending vital defense aid to Ukraine for its protection, notoriously sending 5,000 helmets to lead the attack.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Analena Bayerbock claimed that Berlin’s armed services had said they would “no longer supply arms from their own stockpiles.”

The German leadership promised to continue training instead, providing spare parts for equipment, and supplying arms to other allies.

But now the Germans are looking to deploy anti-aircraft guns and armored vehicles, as Russia is signaling that it could launch an operation not only in Ukraine but also in neighboring Moldova.

German lawmakers have also approved the deployment of heavy weapons and troops to NATO countries in the Eastern Bloc.

Some lawmakers, including members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, have voted against the move, citing concerns that it could be interpreted as Russia’s declaration of war.

Similarly, members of the Socialist Left Party have pointed to remarks made by Chancellor Olaf Schulz that increasing NATO support for fear could escalate the conflict and pose a greater nuclear threat.

The vote comes on Thursday, just two days after a summit attended by NATO and 40 outside Allies at Germany’s US Ramstein airfield, where German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed to send tanks to Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin defended the position, saying he believed their heavy weapons would “provide real capability for Ukraine.”

He said he would not speculate on what else Germany could offer to Ukraine.

But the Secretary of Defense added, “Based on what I have seen in my conversations with the Secretary of Defense and how focused he has been on ensuring that he can do anything to help and work with our partners. And allies, that he is relevant. We will continue to look for ways to empower the Ukrainians as they continue to fight this war. “