Germany Lifts Ban On Travelers From India Britain And Portugal

Germany has now lifted travel restrictions from India, Nepal and the UK. Now to go to Germany, the corona negative report must definitely come.

New Delhi. After the second wave of the epidemic corona virus subsided, many countries had banned travelers from other countries regarding the new variant. Germany has now lifted travel restrictions from India, Nepal and the UK. Now to go to Germany, the corona negative report must definitely come. Along with this, you will have to stay in quarantine for five to ten days. Earlier, Germany had banned travelers from countries most affected by Corona.

These countries were removed from the high risk category

Germany’s National Center for Disease Control Robert Koch Institute said that India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK have been moved from the high risk category to the category of concern variants. This will now make it easier for the citizens of these countries to travel to Germany. This institute monitors the corona case and also conducts research. Germany has announced on Tuesday that it has lifted the ban on travelers coming from India, Nepal, Russia and the UK.

Also read:- Beware! Different symptoms are seen in Delta variants, minor cold-cold is also dangerous

Admission will be given after these conditions

According to the new rules of Kovid-19, Germany is given the state after two weeks of quarantine and vaccination keeping in mind the corona virus in the outside country. Now citizens of these countries including India will be allowed to show corona negative test and enter on 10-day quarantine. However, if everything is normal, the period of quarantine can also be reduced to 5 days. The new rules will come into effect from Wednesday. Apart from this, passengers coming from these countries will be allowed to enter on both the doses.

Also read:- People who do not take vaccine will become ‘factory’ of new variants of Corona! Health experts warn

PCR test will have to be done 4 hours before

Passengers from India have to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours before traveling to Dubai. On reaching Dubai, he will also have to undergo another PCR test. After their arrival, travelers from India must undergo institutional quarantine till the receipt of their PCR test results, which is expected within 24 hours.

India 40 thousand new cases daily

Let us tell you that the Delta variant has caused a lot of devastation in India and Britain. These days new cases of corona are also coming to the fore in Britain. At the same time, about 40 thousand new corona cases are being reported daily in India.