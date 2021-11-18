Germany Moves to Impose New Covid Regulations
German lawmakers on Thursday approved tougher quid restrictions after the head of the national agency responsible for monitoring the epidemic warned of a “really bad Christmas” and a day after the coronavirus became a nationwide emergency again.
Lothar Wheeler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, said in a video conference with the leader of Saxony, Germany’s highest-infected country, that “every man and rat who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated now.”
“Otherwise,” Dr. “We’re not going to get this crisis under control,” Wheeler said.
The scientist made a clear off-the-cuff comment as Germany posted another record in new infections every day. The agency reported more than 65,000 new cases on Wednesday – a 61 percent increase from two weeks earlier – and 264 deaths.
On Thursday, MPs passed a bill whose measures include a rule that those who have been vaccinated against the virus, who have recovered from the infection or who have been tested negative can travel by public transport or go to work in person. Less than 70 percent of Germany’s population is fully vaccinated.
The new measures proposed by the parties expected to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in government will require employers to offer work-from-home work whenever possible.
To be implemented, the rules must also be approved by the leaders of Germany’s 16 states, a move that is expected to take place on Friday. Since the bill was introduced early last week, the parties have tightened some of the proposals amid criticism that measures to prevent the latest outbreak are inadequate.
Saxony Gov. Michael Kretchmer said Thursday that his state’s lawmakers will vote Friday on tough new lockdown measures. He described the restrictions as “tough, clear wave breakers” that would last a few weeks.
Ms Merkel will meet with state governors on Thursday afternoon to try to formulate a joint policy and discuss ways to increase vaccination rates.
