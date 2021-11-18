German lawmakers on Thursday approved tougher quid restrictions after the head of the national agency responsible for monitoring the epidemic warned of a “really bad Christmas” and a day after the coronavirus became a nationwide emergency again.

Lothar Wheeler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, said in a video conference with the leader of Saxony, Germany’s highest-infected country, that “every man and rat who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated now.”

“Otherwise,” Dr. “We’re not going to get this crisis under control,” Wheeler said.

The scientist made a clear off-the-cuff comment as Germany posted another record in new infections every day. The agency reported more than 65,000 new cases on Wednesday – a 61 percent increase from two weeks earlier – and 264 deaths.