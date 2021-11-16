Germany Suspends Approval of Gas Pipeline, Sending Prices Soaring
The approval process to certify the Nord Stream 2, a submarine gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, which has raised concerns about Russian influence in Europe, came to a halt on Tuesday when German regulators said the pipeline’s owners failed to file the required. Paperwork
The move means the recently completed pipeline will not soon start supplying gas to Germany, and this comes against the backdrop of politically charged jumps in energy prices in Europe and growing tensions in Moscow and Europe over the Belarus and Russian military refugee crisis. Together near Ukraine.
European natural gas markets rallied on Tuesday as prices of UK natural gas futures rose more than 17 per cent amid fears of a gas shortage in Europe this winter.
It also happens when Germany finds itself in political trouble, with Chancellor Angela Merkel, a staunch supporter of the pipeline project, reduced to a caring role, while leaders of the Social Democratic, Green and Free Democratic parties debate the formation of a new government. Which has the potential to be less favorable to its predecessor pet energy project.
The problem was caused by the foreign ownership of the pipeline. Nord Stream 2 AG is located in Switzerland and is wholly owned by the Russian natural gas company Gazprom. To manage the German part of the operation, Nord Stream 2 must establish a subsidiary in the country.
The German regulator, the Federal Network Agency, which oversees the necessary infrastructure, said it had failed to submit proper documentation for setting up the Nord Stream 2 AG subsidiary. Once the subsidiary meets the required bureaucratic requirements, the valuation may resume.
German subsidiary required “To ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations.” Mलरller, a spokesman for NordStream2 AG, said in an email. He declined to comment on how the suspension would affect the pipeline’s ability to start.
The agency had earlier set a January 10 deadline to complete its approval process. But there is no final word on the project, which also requires European Commission approval, which can only be obtained after the German agency signs off – meaning Europe could be better off in the spring before any gas is carried away.
Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has pressured German regulators to approve the pipeline as a way to alleviate Europe’s natural gas crisis, saying at an energy conference in October that Moscow would “increase supplies” once it gets regulators on the 750-mile pipeline. Recognition Many in Europe suspect that Mr Putin has deliberately withheld natural gas to create pressure to approve new pipelines.
But when Belarusian leader Alexander G. Mr Lukashenko threatened to cut off Russian natural gas supplies from his country to Europe – for rigging a landslide victory in the August re-election and for disagreeing with the recent EU sanctions for harsh repression – Mr Putin punished him and told Europeans he had spoken out in anger.
The United States has opposed Nord Stream 2 for years, but in July, the Biden administration apologized for threatening to impose sanctions to stop the project after concluding that the pipeline could not be stopped without a counterproductive conflict with Germany.
Poland and other Eastern European countries have also argued against Nord Stream 2, fearing additional dependence on Russia. Ukrainian leaders have argued that the pipeline could cost the country वार्षिक 2 billion in annual transit revenue, which it earns from pipelines passing through its territory from Russia and would make it more vulnerable to energy looting by Russia.
German opposition to the pipeline, along with Green Party MPs who are part of the next government, welcomed the announcement of the delay.
“There is always a perception that Gazprom does not take German and European laws seriously,” Oliver Krisher, a senior lawyer at Greens, told the Renesch Post newspaper. “This means the pipeline coming online will be long overdue, so it won’t play a role this winter.”
