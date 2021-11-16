Germany Suspends Approval of Gas Pipeline, Sending Prices Soaring

The approval process to certify the Nord Stream 2, a submarine gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, which has raised concerns about Russian influence in Europe, came to a halt on Tuesday when German regulators said the pipeline’s owners failed to file the required. Paperwork

The move means the recently completed pipeline will not soon start supplying gas to Germany, and this comes against the backdrop of politically charged jumps in energy prices in Europe and growing tensions in Moscow and Europe over the Belarus and Russian military refugee crisis. Together near Ukraine.

European natural gas markets rallied on Tuesday as prices of UK natural gas futures rose more than 17 per cent amid fears of a gas shortage in Europe this winter.

It also happens when Germany finds itself in political trouble, with Chancellor Angela Merkel, a staunch supporter of the pipeline project, reduced to a caring role, while leaders of the Social Democratic, Green and Free Democratic parties debate the formation of a new government. Which has the potential to be less favorable to its predecessor pet energy project.