Germany: The Leader Who Laughed On President Statement Apologized

In Germany, in the past, the President of the country was giving his statement regarding the severe floods in the western part, when he was seen laughing.

Berlin. Armin Lachette, who is considered the strongest contender in the race to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s election in September, could not stop laughing at the president’s statement. He has apologized for this. Recently, the President of the country was giving his statement regarding the severe floods in the western part, when he was seen laughing.

affected by severe floods

Armin Lachet, the candidate of Merkel’s Union Bloc party, is the governor of the North Rhine-Westphalia province. It has been badly affected due to the severe floods that hit last week. In fact, Armin Lachet visited the flood-hit city with President Frank Walter Steinmeier on Saturday. Here the rescue operation was going on after the ground collapsed.

Lashet was severely criticized

When President Steinmeier was talking to the media, Armin Lashet, standing behind, started laughing while talking to someone. Armin Lashet was severely criticized for this. Lars Klingbel, general secretary of the left-wing Social Democrats, said Lachette’s behavior was “highly insensitive”. He said that the real behavior of people is revealed in challenging times.

Armin Lashet, giving his clarification on the whole matter, tweeted that the future of the flood affected people, about whom we heard in conversation, is most important for us. He regrets whatever else happened with that conversation. That was unfair and they are sorry.