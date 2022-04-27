Germany to authorize tank shipment to Ukraine, bending to international pressure



Germany on Tuesday approved the shipment of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, signaling a policy change after German leaders blocked sales for months.

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz has been criticized by political rivals and even members of his coalition government for not taking action in support of Ukraine. According to the Agence France-Presse, the new sale, which will be officially announced after Tuesday, will supply Geppard anti-aircraft tanks as well as various anti-tank weapons.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht will make the announcement during a meeting with NATO and other Ukrainian allies at the US Rammstein air base in Germany.

Scholes stopped selling heavy weapons to Ukraine on February 1, arguing that such a move would increase tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since Russia’s first invasion in late February, Ukraine has sought help from any country that would listen. The United States and NATO allies have provided millions of dollars in military and humanitarian assistance to the country.

Ukraine last week announced an agreement that companies from the Czech Republic would repair vehicles damaged in the collision.

The program primarily focused on refitting Soviet-era T-64 tanks, although the program plans to expand to include BRD and BRDM-type vehicles.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have returned from their first visit to Ukraine since Monday’s attack. Austin said Russia had already lost much of its military capability in Ukraine and called on Blinken to “weaken” Russia further.

“We want to see Ukraine become a sovereign state, a democracy, capable of defending its sovereign territory,” Austin said. “We want to see Russia so weak that it cannot do the kind of thing that Ukraine did.”