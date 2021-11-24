Germany to Meet Its Post-Merkel Government

For the first time in 16 years, Germany will have a center-left government and the new Chancellor, Olaf Schulz, will be a Social Democrat whose job will be to fill the shoes of Angela Merkel, the woman who made Germany indispensable in Europe and the world.

Since the September 26 election, the three parties have been fighting in secret to slam the new government. After much anticipation, they are expected to announce their administrative agreement for the next four years at 3 pm Berlin time.

Mr. Scholes will be sworn in as Chancellor early next month. With the rapidly rising epidemic in Belarus and Ukraine and with border conflicts, it will have to face an immediate pressure roster of crises.

This is the end of an era for Germany and Europe. For more than a decade, Ms Merkel has been not only the Chancellor of Germany, but also one of the most influential leaders in Europe. She ran her country and continent through successive crises, and in the process helped Germany become Europe’s leading power for the first time in modern history.