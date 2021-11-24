Germany to Meet Its Post-Merkel Government
For the first time in 16 years, Germany will have a center-left government and the new Chancellor, Olaf Schulz, will be a Social Democrat whose job will be to fill the shoes of Angela Merkel, the woman who made Germany indispensable in Europe and the world.
Since the September 26 election, the three parties have been fighting in secret to slam the new government. After much anticipation, they are expected to announce their administrative agreement for the next four years at 3 pm Berlin time.
Mr. Scholes will be sworn in as Chancellor early next month. With the rapidly rising epidemic in Belarus and Ukraine and with border conflicts, it will have to face an immediate pressure roster of crises.
This is the end of an era for Germany and Europe. For more than a decade, Ms Merkel has been not only the Chancellor of Germany, but also one of the most influential leaders in Europe. She ran her country and continent through successive crises, and in the process helped Germany become Europe’s leading power for the first time in modern history.
Mr Scholz’s center-left party, which narrowly won the September election, ruled for three of her four terms, including Ms Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats. Mr Scholes himself has been her finance minister for the past four years.
He will now lead an unusual three-way alliance With progressive greens and small, pro-business Free Democrats.
“This is unique to Germany: it is one of change and continuity,” said Sam Ozdemir, a well-known Greens lawyer and one of the 300 negotiators of the new alliance agreement.
Tensions are running high in the new government, with coalition partners sitting on opposite ends of the political spectrum expected to be given important yet opposition ministries. It is likely to test Mr Schulz’s ability to stay the theme of a tense government and balance the competitive agenda.
In a significant concession, according to a person close to the coalition talks, the finance ministry will go to the leader of the Free Democrats, Christian Lindner, a fiscal conservative who has rejected the tax increase.
Mr. Lindner could break the new government’s bold ambitions for change, especially those from the Greens, who have been campaigning to revolutionize the economy in the face of global warming challenges.
The greens did not go empty handed. The party’s co-leaders, Annalena Berbok and Robert Habek, received two powerful posts.
Mr Habek will run a new super-ministry that combines the economy and climate, the man said, and Ms Bairbach will be Germany’s first female foreign minister to run for greens vice-chancellor.
On issues ranging from Europe to trade and foreign policy, most analysts expect the new government to stay broadly on the path set by its predecessors. But many emergencies – and Mr. Schulz’s two other staunch allies – the new chancellors – may be forced to reconsider some of their earlier policies.
Mr Schulz’s Germany may be more than willing to put its weight behind European integration and move closer to the United States to put pressure on China and Russia.
But the buzzword was consistent.
Holger Schmidt, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said: “The new government will be consistent, not change. “Everyone who hopes this will be the beginning of something completely different will be disappointed.”
#Germany #Meet #PostMerkel #Government
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.