Germany Tries To Ban British Travelers From Entering EU

London. Germany is in favor of banning the entry of travelers there to European Union countries due to the spread of the delta strain of corona virus in Britain.

According to media reports, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is about to discuss with other European leaders the initiative to ban travelers from Britain to EU countries.

Read More: America destroyed the bases of Iran-backed organization by air strikes in Iraq and Syria

Conversation regarding deferment of ban on entry

Merkel says that those travelers from Britain who have been given a dose of Kovid-19 should also be banned. According to the report, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal can be seen opposing Germany in this matter. At the same time, British PM Boris Johnson is going to meet Merkel on Friday regarding this matter. You can talk to them about avoiding the ban on the entry of travelers from your country.

Read More: Bangladesh Blast: 7 killed, dozens injured in a massive explosion in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka

Corona’s third wave very fast in Britain

Significantly, there is talk of banning travel due to Corona virus worldwide. Worldwide, 3 lakh 68 thousand 541 people have become corona positive on Saturday. During this, 3 lakh 13 thousand 989 people have defeated Corona. At the same time, 7,526 people died due to infection in the past. Meanwhile, the third wave of corona in Britain has intensified. On Saturday, 18,270 infected have been identified here. This figure is the highest in the last 140 days. Earlier on February 6, 18,153 cases had been reported.